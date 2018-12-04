Posted: Dec 04, 2018 11:05 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

Mammograms will be offered today and tomorrow at the Wah Zha Zhi Health Clinic in Pawhuska to Osage and Native American women residing in Osage County at 715 Grandview Ave.

This is for women 40 and older who have not had a mammogram in the past year. Priority appointments will be given to women who don’t have health insurance. It is free if you don’t have health insurance, but you must schedule an appointment ahead of time at 1 (800) 422-4626. Dial 8 then enter the five-digit extension of 49760.

Transportation, translation and child care services can be provided. Let the clinic know if those services will be necessary when calling to make an appointment.