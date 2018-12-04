Posted: Dec 04, 2018 12:32 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 12:38 PM

Garrett Giles

City Councilman Trevor Dorsey says the City of Bartlesville has been holding workshops with businesses wanting to grow and sell medical marijuana in Bartlesville. He says several hopeful medical marijuana business owners have attended the workshops, and city staff members have asked questions. He says the hopeful medical marijuana businesses that have attended the workshops have been more for regulations than they thought because they want their businesses to have protection.

Security systems have been a major topic up for discussion. Dorsey says medical marijuana is obviously for medical purposes and the businesses and the city want to keep it that way. The city and the businesses are also hopeful that the state will set different parameters for security that they may not think about.

Dorsey says the City of Bartlesville wants to avoid unnecessary litigations moving forward. He says the City of Bartlesville will work extensively with those who have applied to start a medical marijuana business to get things right.

The City of Bartlesville says they have refrained from setting too many regulations to avoid backlash some cities have experienced in Oklahoma. The City of Bartlesville will also patiently await decisions the Oklahoma legislature will make on medical marijuana in their upcoming sessions.