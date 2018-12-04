Posted: Dec 04, 2018 1:10 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Civitan Park, also known as “dinosaur park” has a new 20-foot by 44-foot picnic pavilion — thanks to donations from Bartlesville Civitan Club and other community organizations.

The pavilion cost approximately $29,000, which was purchased with funds raised by the Civitan Club. Urban Haus of Bartlesville installed the pavilion at a cost of $30,775.

Urban Haus owner Wayne Callaghan and subcontractors Ron Griggs, Cramer Concrete, Harrison Drilling, Taggart Electrical and Lance’s Landscape each took a 30-percent discount on their costs to make this installation more affordable.