Posted: Dec 04, 2018 1:19 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 3:30 PM

Garrett Giles

A second-grade class at Richard Kane Elementary has been chosen to decorate a Christmas tree as part of Governor Fallin’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the State Capitol.

Second grade teacher Emily Voelkers will join Governor Fallin and State Superintendent of Schools Joy Hofmeister for a group photo with their decorated tree this evening.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Capitol begins at 5:30 p.m.