Posted: Dec 04, 2018 1:19 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

In observance of George H.W. Bush’s passing, the United States will observe a National Day of Mourning.

As a result, all U.S. Post Offices will be closed across the United States and regular mail won’t be delivered. Some courthouses will be closed, but the one in Osage County will remain open. Expect some area banks to be closed.

All federal offices will be closed as well.