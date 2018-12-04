Posted: Dec 04, 2018 1:57 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way keeps their Change for a Change jars up in an effort to raise more funds. President and CEO Lisa Cary says that aside from raising funds, the Change for a Change jars have helped them raise public awareness to United Way. She says they have 24 jars at local businesses which include businesses in Nowata.

Cary says Bartlesville Regional United Way has talked to the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce in recent days also about United Way. Executive Director Joni Nash was involved in the discussions with Cary and United Way members at the Mercantile in Pawhuska. Cameras were at the Mercantile during that time filming a holiday commercial and Cary says they may or may not make the final cut. Either way, Cary feels as if the conversations in Pawhuska went really well.

Cary says she’s excited and hopeful about their chances of reaching their 2.3-million-dollar goal. She says they have raised 55-percent of their goal so far without major contributions from big companies.

The Change for a Change jar effort will last through the remainder of 2018. Cary says the jars could be carried out until the end of January 2019. They have not collected the jars and no cash total can be reported at this time.

Bartlesville Regional United Way is projected to touch the lives of 27-thousand people in Washington and Nowata counties. They will also impact parts of Osage county and southeastern Kansas.

(Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Regional United Way)