Posted: Dec 04, 2018 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

There are many projects that have been completed in the city of Bartlesville and many more in the works.

Right now, the City of Bartlesville is figuring out a way to install a fence at Kiddie Park, which is located at Johnstone Park. Funding for this project was approved by voters in the March General Bond Election.

Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers says he hopes the city will be able to work on the project during the park's off-season and have it ready for the spring. The city also hopes to make improvements to Johnstone Park's north entrance by Cherokee Ave.

As for projects that the city is already working on, sidewalks are currently being installed in the area of Hoover Elementary and Madison Middle School. Siemers says funding for the Safe Routes to Schools program comes from a grant that covers 100 percent of the cost of construction.

Siemers added that sidewalk construction on Amherst is about 25 percent complete and that crews will soon be moving to areas between Hoover School and Sooner Park.

Once the sidewalks are installed, contractors will begin work on the Mountain Road mill and overlay project. Weather delays are possible, but the project is expected to start this month. Siemers says access to Circle Mountain will be limited to the rear entrance during the project.

Projects that the city recently finished include the Johnstone Ave. rehabilitation between 14th and 17th streets, downtown landscaping on Osage Ave. between Second Street and Frank Phillips Blvd., the installation of the civitan park shelter and the rehabilitation of Tuxedo Blvd. roadway between the Caney River Bridge and Madison Blvd.