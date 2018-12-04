Posted: Dec 04, 2018 3:22 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2018 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board Office has released new Board of Education filings. Alison Clark filed for the office three school board seat with Bartlesville Public Schools on Tuesday. Over in Copan, Shanda Davis has filed for the office four school board seat.

On Monday, office three incumbent David M. Chancellor for Dewey and office one incumbent Mike Moore Tri County Tech filed for re-election. They still have no one running against them for their positions.

And Caney Valley still has an office four seat that has seen no candidates filing for.

The Washington County Election Board will start accepting candidate filings for the approximately 4 to 5 year school board office terms at 8 Wednesday morning. Filings close officially Wednesday, Dec. 5th at 5 p.m.