Posted: Dec 05, 2018 10:15 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2018 10:15 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage artist Addie Roanhorse, along with her daughter Anya, helped raise $2,000 for Pawhuska Public School teachers last Friday at The Little Rain Song Loft in downtown Pawhuska.

Two months ago, Roanhorse bought 100 canvases with the idea to distribute them to children at the school and have them create works of art and auction them off.

On Nov. 30, the Gallery Experience and live auction was held. Parents and community members were invited to attend and participate in the auction. Professional artists such as Dedra Morgan, Tom Farris, Starr Hardridge and Dante Bliss-Grayson also had featured works in the auction.

Similar art fundraisers conducted by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition gave Roanhorse the idea for the event. She hopes to make this annual event.