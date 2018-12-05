Posted: Dec 05, 2018 11:08 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2018 11:08 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville’s next free leaf and grass collection is scheduled for December 17th through the 21st.

Residents can place their leaves at the curb in bags on their normal trash collection day and the leaves will be collected by the Solid Waste crew.

Collection is for leaves and grass, as well as limbs and branches, as long as the limbs and branches are cut shorter than four feet and bundled neatly.

Clear or colored bags will be allowed. Collection is for private residences only. There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for collection. For more information, call the Solid Waste Department at 918-338-4130.