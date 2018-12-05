Posted: Dec 05, 2018 2:15 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2018 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

All indications point to the real possibility of a winter storm this weekend. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says his crews are preparing for the worst before things get too bad on Friday going into Saturday.

Roberts says it is still too early to tell exactly how much ice and snow the county will get so it is important for county residents to prepare for the worst.

Once the storm hits, Roberts says it will be best for residents to stay indoors if at all possible.

We will have more updates on this winter weather storm as it approaches the area.