Posted: Dec 05, 2018 2:18 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2018 2:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 6th in the Education Service Center. In the meeting, the board will consider and possibly vote to approve the bid for turf replacement at Custer Field Stadium. The turf replacement at Custer Field Stadium is the only item on the agenda for the special board meeting Thursday. The special Bartlesville Board of Education meeting will take place at 8 a.m. The Education Service Center is located at 1100 South Jennings Avenue in Bartlesville.