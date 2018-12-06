Posted: Dec 06, 2018 3:15 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2018 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Due to the weather, OKM Music Christkindl Market this Saturday, December 8th has been moved to Mary Martha Outreach located at 1845 W. 4th street next to United Grocery Store and the new ASAP General Store. The market will include great local talent including Brent Gidden’s Band, Bartlesville High School’s Jazz Choir and more. The Christkindl Market will have specialty booths set-up.

Local favorites Price’s Meat Market, The Rolling Pin and Cakes by Lissa will be on hand as well to serve delicious food. Admission to the event is $5 for adults, $3 for students aged 6 through 18 and free for children under 6. You can also spend $15 for your family which includes 2 adults and 2 students with an additional dollar for each additional child. Mary Martha Outreach’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(Photo courtsey: OKM Music)