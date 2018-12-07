Posted: Dec 07, 2018 9:21 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The winter weather storm that has been advertised to produce heavy snow and ice has dwindled significantly in recent days. Chief meteorologist Travis Meyer from the News on 6 tells Bartlesville Radio that the weather will be light and mostly south of Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

After having a near 100-percent chance of snow a couple days ago, Meyer says most of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma should remian dry. The includes Bartlesville, Chanute, Coffeyville and most of the listening area. Tulsa is only expected to get a half inch of snow if any snow at all.

The dry weather conditions in southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma will make for near perfect road conditions in the northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas areas, Meyer says.

Meyer would mention that another bad winter storm could develop late next week. He says the News on 6 as well as many other meteorologists will take conservative approaches with the next storm though. The only reason he mentions the possibility of snow next week is to keep people informed that the winter weather doesn’t stop with this weekends snuffed out snow storm.