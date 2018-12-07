Posted: Dec 07, 2018 10:25 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

There are many events going on in Osage County. Some of those events have been postponed or moved around, but they are all still scheduled to happen within the next couple of weeks.

The Christmas in Barnsdall parade is still scheduled for tomorrow at 6 p.m. Santa will be flying in from the North Pole to make an appearance at the Community Center right after the parade ends. The $3,550 in drawings will start at 7:15 p.m.

The Osage/Pawnee Court Appointed Special Advocates Birdhouse auction and fundraiser, which was scheduled to take place this evening in Pawhuska, has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 14 and will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pawhuska. There will be a dinner, dessert and door prizes on hand. The mission is to help give a voice to abused and neglected children. The event begins at 6 p.m.

The winter concert for the Pawhuska choir and band will take place Monday, Dec. 17 at the Fieldhouse. The high school band, cheer squad, dance squad and vocal choir will all perform. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. We will have more on this story next week.

Natalie Brady, the Osage musician who was featured on NBC’s “The Voice,” will be in concert on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at the Constantine Theatre in downtown Pawhuska. All proceeds will benefit the Osage Language Immersion School. Doors open at 6 in the evening. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.