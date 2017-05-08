Posted: Dec 07, 2018 11:27 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 11:27 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet at the Courthouse on Monday and it will be a busy morning.

Dan Yancey, the Skiatook City Manager, will be on hand to talk about several things going on in the city of Skiatook. Among other things, there will be discussion regarding funding allocation for county roads to include tribal funding, a timeline to repair the high school parking lot, the speed limit on county roads and an update on the courthouse.

The County Commissioners will possibly take action regarding an offer from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to relocate or purchase the Osage County tourism gazebo near Hominy.

There will also be discussion and possible action in regards to taking quotes for replacing a heater at the Osage County Election Board.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning in Pawhuska for those interested in attending.