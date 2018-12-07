Posted: Dec 07, 2018 1:21 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The time to file for school board positions has ended in Osage county and the following people all have a chance to represent their schools as board members.

Michele Drummond is running unopposed for a three-year term at Anderson Schools.

Mindy Jo Englett is running unopposed for a three-year term at Avant Schools.

Carl W. Kelley is running unopposed for a five-year term at Barnsdall Schools.

Jessica Graham is running unopposed for a five-year term at Hominy Schools.

Joy Neal is running unopposed for a three-year term at McCord Schools.

Tom Culver is running unopposed for a three-year term at Osage Hills Schools.

Addie Roanhorse is running unopposed for a five-year term at Pawhuska Schools.

Caitlyn Owens is running unopposed for a five-year term at Prue Schools.

Cody Golay is running unopposed for a five-year term at Shidler Schools.

Gilbert Kennedy III is running unopposed for a five-year term at Woodland Schools.

Carol E. Robinson is running unopposed for a five-year term at Wynona Schools.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Primary Election on Feb. 12, 2019.