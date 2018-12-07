News
Osage County
Posted: Dec 07, 2018 1:21 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 1:21 PM
Candidate Filings Complete
The time to file for school board positions has ended in Osage county and the following people all have a chance to represent their schools as board members.
Michele Drummond is running unopposed for a three-year term at Anderson Schools.
Mindy Jo Englett is running unopposed for a three-year term at Avant Schools.
Carl W. Kelley is running unopposed for a five-year term at Barnsdall Schools.
Jessica Graham is running unopposed for a five-year term at Hominy Schools.
Joy Neal is running unopposed for a three-year term at McCord Schools.
Tom Culver is running unopposed for a three-year term at Osage Hills Schools.
Addie Roanhorse is running unopposed for a five-year term at Pawhuska Schools.
Caitlyn Owens is running unopposed for a five-year term at Prue Schools.
Cody Golay is running unopposed for a five-year term at Shidler Schools.
Gilbert Kennedy III is running unopposed for a five-year term at Woodland Schools.
Carol E. Robinson is running unopposed for a five-year term at Wynona Schools.
The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Primary Election on Feb. 12, 2019.
« Back to News