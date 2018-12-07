Posted: Dec 07, 2018 1:24 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 1:26 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is being accused of having forcible sexual intercourse with a female while he was heavily intoxicated. Gage Mittleman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing a charges of rape, domestic abuse, threats to kill and possession of marijuana.

According to an affidavit, a woman claiming to be in a relationship with Mittleman said that he had been acting violently lately. The woman stated that Mittleman “flips a switch” and becomes very angry and violent.

On the night of December 3, the woman said Mittleman was very intoxicated and was trying to initiate sexual contact with her. She stated that she did not feel well. Mittleman ignored her and allegedly said “you will do what I tell you to do”, to her.

After the incident the woman left the room and Mittleman threatened her, saying, “I’m gonna kill you if your try to leave.” She said on at least twenty instances over the last week Mittleman has made similar threats. She said she is in constant fear for her life.

On one occasion Mittleman had pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and threatened her with it. Mittleman admitted to police that this allegation was true. However, he claimed he was unaware of the alleged rape due to being heavily intoxicated.

Mittleman’s bond was set at $75,000. Formal charges will be presented by the State of Oklahoma on Monday, December 10.