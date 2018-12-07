Posted: Dec 07, 2018 2:46 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 2:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The Animal Rescue Foundation in Bartlesville will have an open house on Sunday. Advisory Board Member Rhonda Freeman says they recently raised $22,000 during a fundraising event to build a cat enclosure called a “Catio.” She says all the space at their location is really good for the cats.

Freeman mentions that their dog section has opened as well. All this, Freeman says, can be seen in their upcoming event. They will hold a Holiday Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9 where everyone is invited to take a tour of their building.

People will be able to see the 5 acres recently allotted to the dogs at ARF of Bartlesville and more at their Holiday Open House. Freeman notes that they will take any donations from cat or dog food to monetary donations so they can care for their animals. They will also serve food to the public that attends the Holiday Open House on Sunday.

ARF of Bartlesville is located along the south side of highway 60 as you head east out of Bartlesville towards Nowata.