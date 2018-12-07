Posted: Dec 07, 2018 3:21 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Soccer players will now have a place to play all day, as the Daniels Soccer Fields in Bartlesville became the first complex in town to get lights. Councilman Trevor Dorsey says he is glad to see this.

Dorsey says he is proud of the Bartlesville community for being so supportive of the sport of soccer.

The Daniels Soccer Fields are located west of M.J. Lee Lake off of Silverlake Rd.