Posted: Dec 07, 2018 3:53 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2018 3:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will give a presentation to sheriff Rick Silver and undersheriff Steve Johnson to start their meeting on Monday morning. They will also discuss a letter from the two about the peace officer’s status. And when it comes to letters, the commissioners will discuss the letters they will send to the applicants that recently applied to the Washington County Sheriff’s position.

Later, resolutions regarding donations made to the Washington County Free Fair and the 2019 Free Fair Board Election will be discussed. They will declare a Duro-Patcher as surplus in the meeting Monday as well as a couple reconcilement reports from county offices.