Posted: Dec 08, 2018 10:24 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2018 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada kicked off last Thursday. Nowata native Tracy Nowlin and her horse Dolly Jo took great strides to get to the NFR and have performed well in recent days.

In their first day of action on Thursday, Nowlin and Dolly Jo placed 5th in their barrel racing event. That helped them earn $6,789.

On Friday the pair finished in a tie for 4 th place with one Jessie Telford. Both riders earned $8,885 a piece. We’ll have more on Tracy Nowlin in the days to come. Action will continue from Vegas until Dec. 15.