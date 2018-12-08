Posted: Dec 08, 2018 10:25 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2018 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The Great Futures Luncheon at the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville featured 6 outstanding Youth of the Year finalists hoping to win the Youth of the Year award on Friday. Those 6 finalists included Chloe Colbert, Latasha Dancer, Zoey Nicholas, Nelly Pendelton Zack Rainer, and Wiatt Watt.

Each finalist was put on display in front of several judges on Thursday. Those judges, including Diana Adams, Bill Cordill, Betty Kane, Justin Thompson and Tamra Winter, held a Q&A for the finalists before deciding who would earn the award Friday.

While all finalists were deserving of the award only one could win. Towards the end of the Great Futures Luncheon, Wiatt Watt was named the 2018 Youth of the Year by Brad Doenges from the Doenges Family of Autos. Congratulations to Wiatt Watt on being named the 2018 Youth of the Year.

(Photo courtesy: Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville)