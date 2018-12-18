Posted: Dec 18, 2018 3:49 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma fills two key leadership positions Tuesday. PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons announced that Tiffini Jackson has been named the Vice President of External Affairs. Matthew Horeled has been named the Regulatory and Finance Vice President.

In her new role, Tiffini Jackson will also handle government and environmental affairs. She will handle corporate communications as well. Her new role will take affect immediately.

Matthew Horeled on the other hand will be responsible for all regulatory and financial matters of service to PSO’s more than 550,000 customers. He will assumer his new role on Jan. 12.