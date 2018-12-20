Posted: Dec 20, 2018 1:46 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2018 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

At the Johnstone Sare Building in downtown Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon, a Bartlesville man told a small group gathered around a table his plans to send a bugle he found to Ontario.

Quenten Gomez took a research trip with Hemp Construction along the southern coast of Spain recently and stumbled upon what he thought was an English fox hunting bugle. When he returned to the states, he did research on the bugle and learned it was actually used by a Canadian tank battalion in World War II. The battalion deemed itself as the Black Cat Regiment which explains the black cat emblem design on the brass and bronze bugle Gomez found.

Gomez says he will ship the bulge to the Ontario Regiment Museum in Oshawa, Ontario.The Onatario Regiment Museum is located on 1000 Stevenson Road in Oshawa. The bugle should be received by the museum's executive director Jeremy Neal Blowers and the museum's curator Earl Wooten.

According to Gomez and others, the Canadian Black Cat Tank Battalion Bugle fought battles with American troops in WWII in battles like Monte Cassino, Anzio and other Italian campaigns.

To end the brief meeting on the third floor of the Johnstone Sare Buidling on Wednesday, Squadron Commander for Sons of the American Legion Post 450, Kenny Bond, played taps on the Canadian tank battalion bugle. Another bugle was used later to play taps again. Gomez's friend, an Air Force veteran named Ken Short, closed out the meeting with a prayer. The words "Here I Am! Send Me!" from Isaiah 6 rang throughout the room.

The bugle will be shipped to the museum Thursday and Gomez hopes he can see this through to the end. Liver failure has struck Gomez which is why he hopes this will come to fruition.