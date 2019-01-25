Posted: Jan 25, 2019 1:00 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2019 1:02 PM

Garrett Giles

A fatal car accident that led to the death of a Hominy woman in Osage County late last weeks continues to be investigated. According to reports, the incident happened approximately 5 miles west of Hominy on State Highway 20. Only one vehicle was involved in the fatality incident. 46-year-old Brent Alexander Prather drove the 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 while 44-year-old Kathryn Ann Prather was riding in the passenger seat.

The Osage County Sheriff Office's Chief Investigator Lauren Vaughn explains that the Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit. Vaughn says so far in the investigation it is believed that Kathryn Prather left the vehicle in her own free will.

He says they are waiting to hear a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on whether or not Kathryn suffered trauma before exiting the vehicle. T hey could get reports from the Medical Examiner's Office in a week or two months depending on the M.E.'s case load.

He further states that Kathryn Prather struck the roadway immediately after exiting the eastbound vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 17 and was killed on impact. Kathryn was pronounced dead when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Osage County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene.