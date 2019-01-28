Posted: Jan 28, 2019 3:01 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 3:34 PM

A Bartlesville woman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse Monday and faced two charges. The charges presented to Lisa Dailey on Monday included possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, Dailey had been standing by boxes she called her property when officers made contact with her Saturday night. The affidavit states further that the a small, clear zip lock bag containing a white crystal like structure could be seen on top of one of her boxes. Another tied baggies with a greenish black substance was also observed by the arresting officer.

An NARC II Marijuana test kit and a NARC II Methamphetamine test kit were used at this time. Both kits tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine. The arresting officer then searched Dailey's purse which produced a clear plastic tube with a clear substance, a clear glass pipe with burnt residue inside, a silver spoon and a blue metal pipe with traces of marijuana inside.