Posted: Feb 01, 2019 8:22 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 9:28 AM

Matt Jordan

There was a packed house at last night’s Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Dinner with about 350 people in attendance. There were games, prizes and awards handed out. Our sister station in Coffeyville, Kansas, better known as KGGF or the Mighty 690, was honored as they were named Business of the Year. Other winners include Industry of the Year ACME Foundry, Small Business of the Year The Yoke Bar and Grill, Citizen of the Year Richard Voss and Woman of the Year Delice Downing.

A year in review was provided by outgoing Chairman Dillon Oder and a look ahead provided by new Chairwoman Krystan Koehn.