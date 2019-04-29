Posted: Apr 29, 2019 3:05 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2019 3:05 PM

Max Gross

Several items were brought forward by district one commissioner Burke LaRue at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners.

LaRue discussed possibly having a county wide auction to get rid of surplus items that could have value. No auction was scheduled because the commissioners wanted other county offices to see if they had items that could be sold.

LaRue also brought forth a potential agreement with Northeast Oklahoma Workforce. This would allow for workers age 16-24 to work in various county offices for a period of thirteen weeks. LaRue says he already has six people interested in participating in the program.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners awarded a bid for E911 mapping to R & S Digital Services of Great Bend, Kansas. The commissioners made a motion to develop an E911 Trust Authority to act in conjunction with the E911 committee. The trust authority would add the sheriff and a county commissioner on top of three current members of the committee.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.