Posted: May 02, 2019 2:37 PMUpdated: May 02, 2019 2:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The new Kiddie Park entry sign was installed last week by Whaling Construction as part of the Kiddie Park fence, Pathfinder extension and road rehab project. The entry lights should be completed this week in time for opening night Friday, May 3rd.

The Kiddie Park will only be open weekend throughout the month of May. That includes Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The full season starts on Tuesday, May 28th.

When the full season starts, the Kiddie Park will be open from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours will remain the same. The park is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Funding for the decorative fence at the Kiddie Park was approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election.

Other portions of the project are funded through the voter-approved half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax and the 2012 G.O. Bond Election. A new parking lot was also recently constructed south of the Kiddie Park.

For more information on the Kiddie Park, you can go to kiddiepark.net. You can also find information on the Kiddie Park's Facebook page.