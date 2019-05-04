Posted: May 04, 2019 9:23 AMUpdated: May 04, 2019 9:23 AM

Garrett Giles

A public hearing will take place at the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday. The public hearing will be over the removal of the rear 50-feet of four lots in Dewey. The area would be replatted into one lot.

The new lot has been requested to be zoned as a general industrial area. The lots impacted are Lots 18 through 21. After the public hearing, the Dewey City Council will discuss and possibly vote on approving the ordinance to split the lots.

Later in the meeting, the Council will discuss and possibly take action to approve the lease agreement between the City of Dewey and the Community Action Resource & Development, Inc.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6th at Dewey City Hall.