Posted: May 06, 2019 2:53 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 7:44 PM

Max Gross

A man accused in an early April murder in Ramona appeared in Washington County court on Monday. Daniel Lee Hines saw his bond set at $1,000,000 on a charge of first degree murder.

According to an affidavit, Hines claims that he shot 58-year-old Robert Brown six or seven times with .22 caliber pistol when he walked up to his grandfather’s residence on W 3700 County Road near Ramona. Washington County deputies later found the body underneath a pile of fire wood. Family members noted Hines’ displaying erratic behavior before the incident occurred.

Hines fled the area and was later tracked down by Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Mayes County. Hines had been held in Mayes County on charges related to the chase. Hines was in possession of the victim’s vehicle as well as the alleged murder weapon when OHP placed him in custody. Hines was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol and in possession of multiple controlled dangerous substances upon his arrest.

After being formally charged in Mayes County on April 10, Hines was transferred to Washington County to be arraigned on the murder charges. Hines is also in the process of being sentenced on other legal matters in Washington County. He is due back in court on May 24 at 9 a.m.