Posted: May 17, 2019 4:53 PMUpdated: May 17, 2019 5:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Bids for one or more 15-ton Gas and/or Cool Package Units for the Washington County Fairgrounds will be discussed Monday.

The Washington County Commissioners will open bids for the units in their regular meeting at 10 o’clock that Monday. The Commissioners will hold their meeting at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room and will discuss items at 9:00.

In other business, the Commissioners will discuss the County’s eight-year road and bridge plan. Aaron Peck with Guy Engineering will give the presentation.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Forms for the Bevan Creek Bridge Project will be considered next.

A request for approval to allocate the County’s alcoholic beverage tax will be weighed late by the Commissioners. A report to officers from the Washington County Adult Drug Court for the month of April will also be reviewed.