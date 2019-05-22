Posted: May 22, 2019 6:00 AMUpdated: May 22, 2019 6:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Due to the high flood waters, Tri County Tech postponed their commencement ceremony which was scheduled to take place Tuesday.

High School Recruitment Specialist for TCT Matt Songer said they want this to be a memorable experience for everyone.

No announcement has been made on when commencement will take place for Tri County Tech. We will have more information when it becomes available.