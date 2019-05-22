News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 22, 2019 6:00 AMUpdated: May 22, 2019 6:34 AM
Flooding Postpones Tri County Tech Graduation
Garrett Giles
Due to the high flood waters, Tri County Tech postponed their commencement ceremony which was scheduled to take place Tuesday.
High School Recruitment Specialist for TCT Matt Songer said they want this to be a memorable experience for everyone.
Songer said they want to showcase their students' hardwork. He said kids and adults have spent many years working for their degree and they deserve a special moment when they walk across the stage.
No announcement has been made on when commencement will take place for Tri County Tech. We will have more information when it becomes available.
For more information on "Weather Related Closings", click here. We will update that as cancellations occur due to flooding or whenever severe weather occurs.
