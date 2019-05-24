Posted: May 24, 2019 3:28 AMUpdated: May 24, 2019 4:19 AM

Garrett Giles

This Memorial Day, the Washington County SPCA is honoring those who have served or are currently serving the country with waived adoption fees from Tuesday, May 28th through Saturday, June 1st.

Cat and dog adoptions will be free to active duty and veteran military members.

Shelter Manager Tonya Pete said they want to thank the veterans and soldiers who a part of the local community.

Pete also added that the summer time is when they see their shelter really fill up. Any event like this, she said, is a good way to promote pet adoption during this busy season so the pets can find a home. That opens up more space for animals to be taken in to be put up for adoption.

Although the Washington County SPCA facility along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey is closed, Pete said they will still hold the free adoption service to veterans and active military members.

The Washington County SPCA is currently in their clinic located at 3432 Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. Proof of service must be shown on site to adopt a pet.