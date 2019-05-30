Posted: May 30, 2019 10:21 AMUpdated: May 30, 2019 10:21 AM

Max Gross

The flooding situation in Nowata County remains one of the top concerns around the area. However, citizens received good news as US-169 north of the City of Nowata has re-opened after it was closed for some time on Wednesday due to water over the roadway, according to Nowata County Emergency Management.

The Highway does remain closed in Rogers County near Talala with too much water over the roadway still. This video shows the situation a few days ago.

State highway 10 near Lenapah has been closed through the extent of the flooding and remains so at this time. SH-28 between US-60 and US-169 is also closed currently. US-60 between Nowata and Bartlesville remains unaffected.

The current level of the Verdigris River is 35.4 feet, which is below major flood stage for the first time since Sunday.