Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:17 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The Third Thursday event in Skiatook at Central will take place once again this month on June 20 from 6 to nine in the evening.

There will be food trucks, vendors and live music for those interested in attending. The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce encourages any business in the city to participate, as it would be a great way to show what your organization has to offer.

For those interested in getting a booth, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 918-396-3702. For active chamber members, booth fees are 10 dollars. Non-chamber members will have to pay 25 dollars and food trucks will have to pay 50 dollars.