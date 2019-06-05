Posted: Jun 05, 2019 3:21 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 3:22 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council voted Monday to approve a contract with Kompan Inc. to construct a "pirate ship" playground in Johnstone Park. The park will be funded by the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities Set-aside program and matching dollars from the City's Capital Improvements Project fund. Mayor Dale Copeland and Councilman Jim Curd talk about the project.

The park will be located on the north side of First Street in the park, near the Johnstone Pavilion. CDBG funds available for the project total $67,962, with a $68,000 allocation in CIP funds. The bid from Kompan came in at $107,653.