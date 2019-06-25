Posted: Jun 25, 2019 8:52 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

There will be another Tower Green Design Committee meeting in Bartlesville Wednesday.

The Committee will discuss and take action on a recommendation to the City Council for the inclusion of a water feature for the Tower Center at Unity Square Project. There will also be discussion and action take to present a bench design to the Council.

Bids have been a long discussion item for the Tower Green Design Committee as well. Those bids will be discussed and may receive action. They may be sent to the Council to consider for award for the construction of the Tower Center at Unity Square Project.

The meeting will begin at noon Wednesday at City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone. They will meet in the 1st Floor Conference Room until 1:30 p.m.