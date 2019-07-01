Posted: Jul 01, 2019 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma education officials say the state's public schools hired roughly 1,000 more nonaccredited teachers in the most recent school year compared to 2017-2018, as administrators face an ongoing teacher shortage.



State public schools employed 3,038 nonaccredited teachers in 2018-2019, indicating a 54% jump over the prior school year's 1,975.



The Tulsa World reports that the increase may continue. The state Board of Education received a recommendation list Thursday to certify another 818 teachers, which included 531 renewals.



The certificates allow people without a state teaching license to teach in a classroom for two years while they complete training.



Oklahoma emergency teacher licenses exceeded 2,500 certificates last year.



A state ed