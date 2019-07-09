Posted: Jul 09, 2019 1:38 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2019 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Avant had closed and appeared to be moving on to another part of Osage County, but they are re-opening Wednesday morning. You can go to the center to check on the status of your FEMA claim, but Public Information Officer Susheel Kumar said it is also a way for the Small Business Administration to help those in need.

Kumar said it is the SBA's job to finish what FEMA started.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is glad to see Avant getting the help it needs, but he would like to see an MDRC come to Hominy.

The recovery center will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 in the morning until 6 at night.