According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation road closure map, State Highway 10 is open 1.5 miles west of Hulah Lake Dam.

ODOT Public Information Officer Kenna Mitchell said rain caused an old drainage pipe underneath the roadway to collapse on Monday, which caused the road to close. She said rains on Wednesday didn't help their efforts to fix the roadway.

Further rains continue to keep the ground saturated, which can cause further problems. Mitchell said ODOT is keeping a real close eye on their entire highway system because of issue of rainfall.

Lane closures for additional asphalt repairs on State Highway 10 between Bowring and the Hulah Lake Dam will be noted on a separate advisory once it is scheduled by ODOT.