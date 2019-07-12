Posted: Jul 12, 2019 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting this Monday and they will look to approve a number of mid-summer items.

The board will look to approve a service agreement with the Weaver Drug Testing Lab. There will also be discussion on looking to approve the annual online policy manual and a subscription service with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The OSSBA was created to provide support for local school board members with information, assistance and other services.

Personnel matters will also be discussed.

The meeting takes place at the administration building and starts at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.