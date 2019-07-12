Posted: Jul 12, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 2:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools will hold its annual support staff job fair soon.

The District is filling positions for substitute teachers, non-teaching coaches, teacher assistants, paraprofessionals who work with special education students, bus drivers and IT Specialists. They also need cooks, cafeteria and building custodians, a plumber and an HVAC Technician through Sodexo.

The annual job fair Tuesday, July 17th at 4:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons Area.

Those interested in attending the job fair should bring an up-to-date resume and head on the Commons Area via its entrance between the Freshman Academy and the south end of Lyon Field at Custer Stadium near 18th Street and Shawnee Avenue.

Applicants must also submit a resume online at Bartlesville.tedk12.com/hire. For more information contact the HR department at 918.336.8600.