Posted: Jul 15, 2019 3:18 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2019 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has fired Larry Bergner from his post as Administrative Director of the Osage County Health Department. Heather Barkley is an employee of the department and she says Bergner was the right man for the job.

After hearing from some of the people in the Oklahoma City offices, last week, Barkley expects funding for the county to get cut significantly now that Bergner has been fired.

Barkley says the health department does have money in their account and they will use that money wisely moving forward. Barkley has turned in her resignation to the health department.