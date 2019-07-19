Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:41 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 11:43 AM

Friday, July 19th is the last day for you to register to vote in two local elections.

The voter registration deadline is for The Town of Ochelata Election and the Special Bartlesville School Election.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are registered but who need to change their name or address may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application Form in time for it to be postmarked no later than Midnight, Friday, July 19, 2019.

House said that persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age, may apply to become registered voters.

Application forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone, Room 101, and all post offices, public libraries, tag agencies and State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov.

The County Election Board will respond in writing to each person who submits an application for voter registration. The response will be either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location, or a letter that explains the reason or reasons your application for voter registration was not approved.

House said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response should contact the County Election Board Office. For more information regarding voter registration, contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850.