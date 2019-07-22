Posted: Jul 22, 2019 2:52 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 2:52 PM

The “Visit the Osage” website is in need of some upgrades and the Board of Osage County Commissioners allowed Tourism Director Kelly Bland to go about making those necessary changes at Monday's board meeting. These improvements will cost up to $5,000 and they will use Visit Widget to do this. The hosting fee will cost 120 dollars a month.

In the past, anytime there was a technical glitch with the website, Bland would call a company called, “One Fast Buffalo.” Bland said she had been dissatisfied with their service and therefore when they developed their app last year, they began using Visit Widget.

Bland said most companies budget between $15,000 to $20,000 anytime they wish to redo their website. Visit Widget is willing to cut Bland such a good deal because they are already customers, though.