Posted: Jul 26, 2019 1:16 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Convoy of Hope will partner with local businesses, churches, government agencies, and nonprofits to spread kindness to the residents of Bartlesville on Saturday, August 24th, at Johnstone Park. The gates will open at 10:00 a.m.

During the Community Event, Convoy of Hope and the Bartlesville community will provide free groceries, health services, haircuts, family portraits, job services, veteran services, a kid’s zone, a hot meal, new children’s shoes, and more, while supplies last. Identification is not required to attend or participate in the event. Everyone is welcome.

In 2018, more than 96,000 Guests of Honor were served by Convoy of Hope Community Events around the country. This year, the community event will provide up to $500,000 worth of goods and services.

You can learn more about the event by visiting convoyofhope.org/bartlesville. You can also contact Keith and Christy McPhail at 918.214.4968.

(Photo courtesy: Convoy of Hope Outreach)