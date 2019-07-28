News
Posted: Jul 28, 2019 7:38 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2019 7:52 AM
“Killers of the Flower Moon” to be Filmed in Osage County
Tom Davis
Don't be surprised if you see Hollywood luminaries such as Martin Scorsese, Robert DeNiro or even Leonardo DiCaprio in Osage County in the months ahead.
Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear told the Tulsa World Friday that director Martin Scorsese finally confirmed that his team will film the adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Osage County.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” is about the murder of Osage tribal members in the 1920s after the discovery of oil on their land made them wealthy.
This story will be updated...
