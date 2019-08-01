Posted: Aug 01, 2019 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 3:51 PM

Max Gross

Friday is an important day at the Washington County Courthouse as it the motions cutoff day for several prominent cases that could be set for jury trial. Washington County assistant district attorney Will Drake explains what that means.

The most high-profile case that has been set for jury trial involves Terry Donaldson who was charged with first degree murder, Thomas Alexander and Tyler Thomison who were both charged with second degree murder in August 2018 shooting death of Gregg Meidl.

This case is set to go to trial on August 26. Drake says motions have been filed in this case which typically means it will be heading toward a trial. However, the ADA says that plea deals can be reached after the cutoff date in certain cases.

A hearing is set for Friday a 9 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse to discuss possible sentencing options for Donaldson if he is found guilty.